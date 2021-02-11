scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Latest news

WikiFlower Mystery: Wikimedia on why it got 90 million daily requests from India for this flower

The strange requests for this flower's image accounted for roughly 20 percent of Wikimedia's daily requests.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai | February 11, 2021 1:22:40 pm
Wikimedia, Flower, Wikimedia flower, WikiFlower mystery,The weird digital phenomenon began what came to quickly be known as the WikiFlower Mystery. (Image Source: Twitter/ Chris Albon)

Wikimedia recently revealed a strange mystery. The site’s data centres were getting about 90 million daily ticket requests from India for the image of a particular flower. This flower, with seemingly nothing extraordinary about it, had no reason to get these 90 million fetch requests daily.

This number accounted for roughly 20% of Wikimedia’s requests, shared Chris Albon, Director of Machine Learning (ML), Wikimedia, in a recent tweet. “Check out this actual, live ticket about an ongoing mystery. 20% of all requests to one of our data centres for media are for this image of a flower. Nobody knows why,” Albon wrote.

Check out the tweet below 

The WikiFlower Mystery

The weird digital phenomenon began what came to quickly be known as the WikiFlower Mystery. Albon also shared that the analytics for the revelation was public for people to check for themselves.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

The strange numbers associated with the image of the flower came from various ISPs in India and followed a daily traffic pattern. This led Wikimedia to believe that there was some app with a predominantly Indian user base that was using the image somewhere in the code, perhaps as a splash screen.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Netizens and enthusiasts from across the globe began to investigate the matter further, coming to various conclusions that can be found on the page shared in Albon’s Twitter thread.

Mystery solved!

Albon later ended the mystery himself in a subsequent tweet in the thread. He shared that Wikimedia has confirmed that the daily requests come from an Indian app. While the name of the app was not revealed, Wikimedia had already initiated contact with the app developers and are waiting to hear back from them.

Interestingly despite the daily requests numbering in the millions, the app did not display the flower image anywhere throughout its interface. Meanwhile, until the issue is resolved with the app developers, Wikimedia has banned those specific requests linking to the flower image.

Wikimedia shared that the app was likely a communication-based platform that was widely used throughout India. Wikimedia also noted that this app rose to popularity around the same time many Chinese applications were banned in the country. It revealed that the app had consistent usage across the day also peaking on December 31, 2020, during which many people often send Happy New Year wishes and greetings to their contacts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M12, Nokia 1.4, Oppo A15s, Panasonic Lumix BGH1, poco phone, dslr, panasonic, oppo phone, nokia mobile phone,
Tech launches of the week: Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M12, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Feb 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X