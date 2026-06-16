Why you might have to wait until 2027 to buy standard iPhone 18

For more than a decade, Apple has followed a predictable iPhone 18 launch strategy: unveil the entire flagship lineup in September and release all models within weeks. But 2026 could be the year that tradition ends. According to reports, Apple is preparing to split its iPhone launches into two windows.

Instead of launching the entire iPhone 18 family this September, the company is expected to unveil only the premium models, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its long-rumoured foldable iPhone, while delaying the standard iPhone 18 until spring 2027, according to reports cited by MacRumors.

The latest indication comes from Apple supplier Largan Precision. During its annual shareholders’ meeting, chairman Lin En-ping said a major US customer had postponed the launch of a new model to the first quarter of 2027. While he did not name Apple directly, Largan is Apple’s primary supplier of iPhone camera lenses, making the comments particularly significant.

If the reports prove accurate, it would mark the biggest change to Apple’s iPhone release strategy since the company standardised annual autumn launches with the iPhone 4S in 2011.

Why Apple may be changing its strategy

The move appears to be driven by Apple’s growing iPhone lineup, as the Company is expected to expand its smartphone portfolio to include six major models: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, a foldable iPhone, iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and a second-generation iPhone Air. Splitting launches could help Apple manage production more efficiently while maintaining consumer interest throughout the year.

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A staggered schedule would also allow Apple to give its premium devices more attention during the crucial holiday shopping season while positioning lower-priced models for a separate sales cycle in early 2027.

What we know about the standard iPhone 18

Ironically, the regular iPhone 18 may turn out to be the least exciting member of the lineup. Current reports suggest Apple is not planning major design changes for the base model. Reports that Apple is expected to retain a familiar design language, with display sizes remaining largely unchanged. The device is also expected to use Apple’s next-generation A20 chip and an upgraded C2 modem for connectivity.

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(Image for representation: X/Saurav) (Image for representation: X/Saurav)

If the launch is delayed, buyers looking for a non-Pro iPhone upgrade may have to choose between waiting until spring 2027 and purchasing the iPhone 17 series.

The iPhone 18 Pro could get some major upgrades

While the standard model may remain relatively familiar, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most significant upgrades in years.

Several reports suggest Apple is preparing a new A20 Pro chip built using TSMC’s advanced 2-nanometre manufacturing process. The chip is expected to deliver major gains in performance, battery efficiency and on-device AI processing.

Apple is also reportedly working on a narrower Dynamic Island. Earlier rumours suggested the company could completely hide Face ID components beneath the display, but more recent reports indicate Apple may instead move some Face ID sensors under the screen while retaining a smaller visible cutout.

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The result could be a cleaner front design without a dramatic redesign of the iPhone itself.

Cameras could see the biggest leap

Photography appears to be a major focus for the iPhone 18 Pro series. Multiple sources have reported that Apple is implementing a variable-aperture camera setup, which is common in professional cameras but rare for smartphones. This will enable users to adjust how much light enters through the lens, which is expected to improve low-light photos and other advanced features.

According to some sources, the feature may be available only on the iPhone Pro Max. Further updates are expected in camera technology, front-facing sensors, AI photo enhancement, and other areas.

Improved battery life and connectivity

Apart from improved performance, we also expect iPhone 18 Pro models to receive other upgrades. Apple is reportedly developing a new in-house C2 modem to improve 5G connectivity while reducing power consumption. Rumours also suggest stronger satellite capabilities that could eventually expand beyond emergency communications.

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Meanwhile, the Pro Max could receive a larger battery and slightly thicker chassis to accommodate longer battery life. Combined with the efficiency gains from the A20 Pro chip, that could result in one of the biggest battery upgrades in recent iPhone history.

Apple’s foldable iPhone could steal the spotlight

The biggest reason for delaying the standard iPhone 18 may be Apple’s first foldable iPhone. Several reports indicate the foldable device could launch alongside the Pro models in September 2026, creating a premium-focused event centred on Apple’s most advanced hardware.

With a reported starting price of around $2,000, the foldable model is expected to compete directly with devices such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. The launch would represent Apple’s first major new iPhone form factor in years.

For now, Apple has not confirmed any of these plans. But if the reports are accurate, 2026 could mark the beginning of a completely new era for the iPhone lineup, one where Pro models take centre stage in the autumn, while standard iPhones arrive months later. And for the first time in years, there may be no new regular iPhone to buy this September.