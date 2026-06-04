Why headphones, portable game consoles sold in EU could get easily replaceable batteries by 2027

Nintendo customers in Europe may soon be able to purchase a new version of Switch 2 that is designed to let them easily replace the flagship gaming console’s batteries on their own.

The Japanese gaming giant on Wednesday, June 3, confirmed that it is planning to launch a revised model of the Nintendo Switch 2 for the EU market in order to meet obligations laid down by the European Union’s regulation requiring that several types of gadgets, including portable game consoles, must allow users to remove and replace their batteries relatively easily.

The EU rules are set to go into effect from February 18, 2027, onwards. Nintendo has not specified what exactly will be changed with the EU-specific version of the Switch 2 to make battery replacements easier. Currently, the Switch 2 is said to use a glued-in battery, similar to many modern gadgets. Its removal from the device reportedly entails a multi-step process. It is also unclear whether the revised model will be available in regions besides EU countries.

In a post on its website, Nintendo said it is “implementing measures to comply with these requirements by preparing versions of products to meet the Regulation.” The decision covers any Nintendo products with model numbers starting with BEE, which includes the Switch 2 and other controllers such as the Pro Controller and the Joy-Cons.

“Future compliant versions will have unique model numbers and the additional code ‘OSM’ visible on the packaging, designating them as separate products for regulatory purposes,” the company said.

However, Nintendo is not the only company affected by the rules. So, what exactly does the EU legislation on user-replaceable batteries require? Which gadgets does it cover? Are there any exemptions? And what are the broader implications for the global consumer tech industry? Take a look.

What do the EU rules state?

Simply put, the EU legislation requires manufacturers to make devices such that users must be able to remove and replace their batteries with either basic tools or specialised tools that are provided with the product for free. Additionally, spare batteries compatible with the device must be sold for at least five years.

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While the battery removal process need not be as simple as popping off a clip-on cover, it also cannot be more complicated than removing a few standard screws.

As per the legislation, a ‘portable battery’ is defined as “a battery that is sealed, weighs 5 kg or less, is not designed specifically for industrial use and is neither an electric vehicle battery, an LMT [Light Means of Transportation] battery, nor an SLI [Starting, Lighting, and Ignition] battery;”

“A portable battery shall be considered readily removable by the end-user where it can be removed from a product with the use of commercially available tools, without requiring the use of specialised tools, unless provided free of charge with the product, proprietary tools, thermal energy, or solvents to disassemble the product,” the legislation reads.

The scope of the regulation includes headphones, e-readers, portable game consoles, laptops, and more. The rules are expected to kick in from February 18, 2027, to give companies sufficient time to comply.

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Do the rules apply to smartphones?

Smartphones and tablets are said to be exempt from the EU legislation because they are covered by another piece of legislation that mandates how portable tech products with batteries must be designed.

In 2023, the European Commission, the executive arm of the bloc, voted and passed two key directives:

-The Commission Regulation (EU) 2023/1670, which applies specifically to smartphones and tablets, and came into force in 2025.

-The Regulation (EU) 2023/1542, which essentially covers every other piece of technology with a battery inside, and will come into force in 2027.

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The smartphone and tablet rules require manufacturers to make a variety of spare parts for their devices available for at least seven years. While some of those parts need to only be available to professional repairers, the other spare parts should be provided to end-users. These parts, which could include batteries, in smartphones and tablets must be designed to be replaceable by a layman with basic tools. But there is an important caveat here.

The EU legislation states that battery replacement of a smartphone or tablet can be limited only to professionals under two conditions:

-The battery has 83 per cent capacity after 500 charging cycles, and 80 per cent after 1,000 cycles.

-The smartphone or tablet has an IP67 waterproof rating.

Which other gadgets are exempted?

Devices that are exempt from both pieces of legislation include certain medical devices and products that are designed for use in an environment “regularly subject to splashing water, water streams or water immersion.” This exemption could be interpreted to include swimming and diving gadgets as well as bathroom appliances like electric toothbrushes.

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In April 2026, the EU proposed a further set of exemptions for six product categories, including wearables like smartwatches, fitness trackers, and smart glasses, on the basis that their battery enclosures are often so small that there could be a real risk of damaging the batteries during removal.

It has also proposed exemptions for electric toys, and equipment used in explosive atmospheres such as explosion-proof motors, sensors, pumps or forklift trucks. The proposal had been opened up for stakeholder comment up till May 26, 2026. The new rules will take the form of a delegated act under the Batteries Regulation, the EU said in a blog post.

“The Commission is also planning to update the existing guidelines on the removability and replaceability of portable batteries to guide product manufacturers on applying the new derogations,” it added.

How have manufacturers responded to the rules?

Besides Nintendo, several manufacturers are gearing up for the change. For instance, Sennheiser’s Momentum 5 headphones allow for battery-replacement using a Phillips-head screwdriver. Fender’s Mix headphones also provide easy access to the battery under one of the ear cushions.

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Smartphones and headphones made by Fairphone have long had user-replaceable batteries, including the latest Fairphone 6, according to a report by The Verge. Purported leaks of code snippets suggest that Amazon might be looking to launch a new version of Kindle e-readers with user-replaceable batteries. There are also unverified rumours of an upcoming Xbox Elite 3 controller with a user-replaceable battery.

While brands like Sennheiser have made a single, user-replaceable version of the Momentum 5 to release worldwide, other wearable manufacturers are reportedly looking to skip the EU market altogether rather than comply with the rules. For instance, recent news reports suggest that Meta is holding off on launching the Ray-Ban Display smart glasses in Europe with the battery rules in mind.

Coming to smartphone makers, most of them are likely to be unaffected because the legislation does not require user-replaceable batteries as long as the battery longevity is sufficiently high. Brands like Realme and Oppo have both touted batteries holding 80 per cent of charge after 1,600 cycles. Even smartphones at low price points such as Motorola’s G Power boast an IP69 rating.

To be sure, the latest versions of iPhones and Galaxy smartphones also meet the conditions for exemption. Interestingly, Apple announced last year that the iPhone 16 series comes with a electrical-release adhesive for the battery compartment, which requires only a small electrical charge from another battery to unstick the cell. The tech giant has also sold spare parts and repair kits to users for several years.