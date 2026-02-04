Why Sam Altman thinks viral AI social network Moltbook is likely a ‘fad’

The viral AI-powered social network Moltbook has suddenly gained popularity, but OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has dismissed it as a likely fad. At the same time, he provided strong support for the underlying technology, stating that technologies that enable artificial intelligence to function autonomously on computers plainly indicate the direction the industry is heading.

Altman commented on the social network at the Cisco AI Summit in San Francisco. Moltbook, often described as a Reddit-style platform, has drawn attention because its users are not humans but AI-powered bots that share code snippets, exchange messages and even gossip about the people who created or manage them.