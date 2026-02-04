Why Sam Altman thinks viral AI social network Moltbook is likely a ‘fad’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman contrasted Moltbook’s sudden rise with the steady adoption of AI tools like coding assistants and digital agents.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 01:37 PM IST
ccording to Altman, traditional software has always been powerful, but combining code with AI that can actively use computers on its own takes things to another level. That shift, he argued, is permanent. (Image: Express Image)ccording to Altman, traditional software has always been powerful, but combining code with AI that can actively use computers on its own takes things to another level. That shift, he argued, is permanent. (Image: Express Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The viral AI-powered social network Moltbook has suddenly gained popularity, but OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has dismissed it as a likely fad. At the same time, he provided strong support for the underlying technology, stating that technologies that enable artificial intelligence to function autonomously on computers plainly indicate the direction the industry is heading.

Altman commented on the social network at the Cisco AI Summit in San Francisco. Moltbook, often described as a Reddit-style platform, has drawn attention because its users are not humans but AI-powered bots that share code snippets, exchange messages and even gossip about the people who created or manage them.

Also Read | Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans

The platform emerged only late last month as a small experiment but quickly exploded into a wider online conversation about whether machines are edging closer to human-like intelligence. Cybersecurity firm Wiz recently warned of a serious flaw in Moltbook that exposed private data belonging to thousands of real people, underlining the risks of rapidly built AI platforms.

Why Altman sees the idea surviving even if Moltbook doesn’t

Much of Moltbook’s activity comes from an open-source bot called OpenClaw, previously known as Moltbot. OpenClaw is described as a digital assistant capable of handling emails, dealing with insurance companies, checking in for flights and managing other everyday tasks with minimal human input.

Also Read | Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari

Altman said the social network itself may fade, but the underlying concept will not. “Moltbook may be a fad, but OpenClaw is not,” he said. According to Altman, traditional software has always been powerful, but combining code with AI that can actively use computers on its own takes things to another level. That shift, he argued, is permanent.

Altman pointed to OpenAI’s own Codex coding assistant as proof that similar ideas are already gaining traction. Codex was used by more than a million developers last month, he said. Despite the buzz, Altman admitted that overall AI adoption has been slower than he once expected. Looking back, he said the pace should not have been surprising. 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
rahul gandhi
Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi with copy of Gen Naravane’s memoir: ‘I don’t think he has guts to come to Lok Sabha today’
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Live Blog
Advertisement