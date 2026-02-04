Why Sam Altman thinks viral AI social network Moltbook is likely a ‘fad’

The viral AI-powered social network Moltbook has suddenly gained popularity, but OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has dismissed it as a likely fad. At the same time, he provided strong support for the underlying technology, stating that technologies that enable artificial intelligence to function autonomously on computers plainly indicate the direction the industry is heading.
Altman commented on the social network at the Cisco AI Summit in San Francisco. Moltbook, often described as a Reddit-style platform, has drawn attention because its users are not humans but AI-powered bots that share code snippets, exchange messages and even gossip about the people who created or manage them.
The platform emerged only late last month as a small experiment but quickly exploded into a wider online conversation about whether machines are edging closer to human-like intelligence. Cybersecurity firm Wiz recently warned of a serious flaw in Moltbook that exposed private data belonging to thousands of real people, underlining the risks of rapidly built AI platforms.
Much of Moltbook’s activity comes from an open-source bot called OpenClaw, previously known as Moltbot. OpenClaw is described as a digital assistant capable of handling emails, dealing with insurance companies, checking in for flights and managing other everyday tasks with minimal human input.
Altman said the social network itself may fade, but the underlying concept will not. “Moltbook may be a fad, but OpenClaw is not,” he said. According to Altman, traditional software has always been powerful, but combining code with AI that can actively use computers on its own takes things to another level. That shift, he argued, is permanent.
Altman pointed to OpenAI’s own Codex coding assistant as proof that similar ideas are already gaining traction. Codex was used by more than a million developers last month, he said. Despite the buzz, Altman admitted that overall AI adoption has been slower than he once expected. Looking back, he said the pace should not have been surprising.
