Why Microsoft says Windows 11 is the “most secure Windows yet”

Windows 11 started rolling out to supported PCs earlier this month. Microsoft has now explained some of the safety features for Windows 11, includeing enhanced hardware security, privacy controls, and application isolation and controls, among others.

The safety requirements also drew criticism because it meant the end of Windows 11 support for a lot of older machines. Regardless, Microsoft has stayed firm on security being at the core of all machines running Windows 11. Here’s are the major additions that make Windows 11 more secure.

Enhanced hardware-level system security

Windows 11’s security begins right at the hardware level, emphasised by the company’s recommended TPM 2.0 requirement to be eligible to install the update. Using the chip-level security, ”Windows 11 stores sensitive data behind additional security barriers, separated from the operating system,” Microsoft states.

This means important information like encryption keys and a user’s credentials are stored safely and protected from unauthorised tampering and access.

Robust application security and privacy controls

Microsoft also adds that Windows 11 features multiple layers of application security to safeguard “critical data and code integrity.”

“Application isolation and controls, code integrity, privacy controls, and least-privilege principles enable developers to build in security and privacy from the ground up,” Microsoft adds. The integrated security also protects Windows 11 against breaches and malware while keeping user data private and hence, safe. This integrated security also lets IT administrators have more control over multiple machines.

Support for passwordless authentication

Windows 11 also goes hand-in-hand with Microsoft’s vision of a passwordless future. Eliminating the need for passwords while logging into Windows 11 and perhaps other subsequent security layers, and instead is providing alternate authentication methods that cannot be replicated ensures that users and their data are safer.

Connecting to cloud services

“Windows 11 security enables policies, controls, procedures, and technologies that work together to protect your devices, data, applications, and identities from anywhere,” Microsoft writes in the post. The company also offers cloud services for “identity, storage, and access management” in addition to other tools.

The company also states that users can enforce their own compliance and conditional access via modern device management (MDM) services like Microsoft Intune that works with the company’s Azure Active Directory to control access to applications and data through the cloud.