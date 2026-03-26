Why Meta may delay Community Notes rollout in India and other countries outside US

Meta should delay the rollout of its Community Notes feature in countries outside the United States, its own advisory board said on Thursday, March 26, citing concerns over language complexity, internet shutdowns, and the presence of large-scale disinformation networks.

The Meta Oversight Board, a semi-independent body that reviews the company’s content takedown decisions and suggests policy improvements, also warned that expanding Community Notes to countries with repressive governments or facing ongoing conflict could pose serious human rights risks and lead to real-world harm.

In addition, Meta should not introduce Community Notes in countries approaching major elections, especially where there are risks to the integrity of political institutions, the Board said. These recommendations by the Oversight Board are meant to serve as criteria for when Meta should withhold or delay launching Community Notes in a particular country.