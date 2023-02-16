scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

I pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – but not for the reason you think

After days of contemplating, I am getting the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra over the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Galaxy S23 Ultra is the company's first 200MP camera smartphone (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola)
Listen to this article
I pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – but not for the reason you think
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Part of my job is to test the latest gadgets and gizmos and I don’t complain. It’s been almost four years since I switched my primary SIM to an iPhone back in 2019. Since then, I have tested a plethora of Android phones and iPhones, but my primary SIM had a hard time switching from an iPhone to an Android.

And this is changing in 2023, thanks to the amazing pre-order offer that Samsung had for the recently launched Galaxy S23 Ultra series, to be specific, the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Here is how Samsung’s brilliant strategy made me pull the trigger.

Samsung makes it easy to get into the ecosystem

When people get an iPhone, they probably want an Airpod and then an Apple Watch. This means, spending a lot of money. With the Samsung pre-order offer, I could get into its ecosystem. For the price of an iPhone 14 Pro, not only I am getting a Galaxy S23 Ultra, but also getting a smartwatch with all the bells and whistles, and even a TWS.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France

The 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max (review) costs Rs 1,49,900 while I bought the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage for Rs 1,27,998, this includes the Samsung Watch 4 Classic LTE (46mm), Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung’s wireless charging pad, and a 25W fast charging adapter.

Samsung doesn’t include a charger in the box, but as a part of my pre-order, I got a free adapter and even a wireless charging pad. Coming back to the Watch, it had features like LTE connectivity, Google Play Store support, and it even has features like a BP monitor and a heart rate sensor, although these features are disabled in India.

Also read |Pre-orders for Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra are higher in India; this is why

As these offers are only available for a short duration, I definitely fell prey to the FOMO factor. Hence, despite having a mint-conditioned iPhone 12 Pro that works flawlessly, I ended up pre-ordering the cream-coloured S23 Ultra.

Advertisement

You might also ask why S23 Ultra and not the other variant. I can confidently say it’s not for the S Pen but for the cameras, specifically the 10x periscope zoom lens and 100x space zoom, and this will also be my smartphone with a periscope zoom lens.

There are also a few other features that made me pick the S23 Ultra, the device supports eSIM just like an iPhone or a Pixel. Besides, the 1750nits curved display 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. While I am not a fan of OneUI (the device ships with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13), I am just glad that it’s not as bad as MIUI or FunTouch OS.

While I await for Samsung to deliver the S23 Ultra, I have already started shopping for accessories, which include a screen guard and a rugged case because the official ones from Samsung are expensive.

Advertisement

I am excited to get into the Samsung ecosystem. While could have bought an Apple Watch and the AirPods for a lot less, I am intrigued to test the Samsung ecosystem for the first time. Samsung’s campaign for S23 had done it and the time has come to switch to the other side.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 16:34 IST
Next Story

Oil-rich Norway donates USD 7.4 billion in aid to Ukraine

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close