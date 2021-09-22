Why Fossil thinks its new Gen 6 smartwatch is more of a fashion accessory

Fossil is clearly positioning its new Gen 6 smartwatch as a fashion accessory, rather than another connected timepiece. The fashion watch and accessories company says there is a price segment that is driven by “fashion watches” and that is where Gen 6 smartwatch fits in. The Gen 6 smartwatch is priced between Rs 23,995 and Rs 24,995.

“I think the focus has been heavy with regard to technology that people forgot that there is essentially a reason why people wear a watch”, Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil Group, India tells indianexpress.com on the sidelines of the launch of Gen 6 smartwatch in the country. “The [tech] element is there but it also has a fashion element to it.” He further added: “We are playing in that perspective by blending fashion with tech.”

The Gen 6 comes in different styles for both men and women, covering both formal and casual looks. The watch has a 1.28-inch, AMOLED touchscreen display, a rotating crown and two programmable pusher buttons. You will get the option of 44mm and 42mm case sizes, plus there’s interchangeable bands with the larger Gen 6 watch using a 22mm band, and the 42mm version coming with a smaller 18mm strap.

“We are not just packaging a technology product,” Verghese said, adding that the company is also looking at it from the fashion perspective.

Verghese made it clear that the Gen 6 smartwatch is a global product and the company does not launch India-specific products. That being said, there is a mechanism in place within the company where the feedback from local markets is taken and that data is being used to design the product. For instance, the strong presence of rose gold elements in Fossil watches is a reflection that Indian buyers do really like gold. “Is it made only for the Indian market? That’s not right…but definitely, the inputs have gone from India, and you can see the results in terms of the products that we produce,” he said.

The latest watch is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform with 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM, which enables faster performance. Other features include a SpO2 sensor, a speaker for taking calls, an always-on display, faster charging, and automatic syncing. Fossil claims the battery on its new smartwatch will last a day’s use. The watch also carries 3ATM water-resistant rating making it fit for swimming too.

However, the Gen 6 smartwatch is still powered by the old version of WearOS and not the new Wear OS 3 that runs on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watches. Fossil says the new WearOS 3 will come to the Gen 6 smartwatch in 2022, though the exact release date hasn’t been revealed.

At a time when Fossil competitors including Apple and Fitbit, are adding medical-grade features to their smartwatches, the narrative is that the wearables aren’t just limited to monitor your steps but will be equipped to medical conditions in the future. But Verghese has a different take on the future of wearables. “We don’t want to sell a medical device, we’re selling a smartwatch,” he said. “We would like to provide wellness features that the consumer can use,” he added.