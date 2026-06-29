Why Apple products are getting more expensive—and how you can save

If you are planning to buy an Apple device, there are several ways to manage your budget wisely and reduce the impact of the higher prices.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
8 min readNew DelhiJun 29, 2026 12:38 PM IST
AppleEven a company like Apple isn't immune to today's global memory shortage. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
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Apple suddenly raised the prices of its Mac computers and iPads by 15 per cent to 25 per cent across its key markets, including India. The steep mid-year price hike weighed on Apple’s stock, but consumers will ultimately bear the burden.

Except for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, the company raised prices on nearly every Mac and iPad, including the popular MacBook Air and the entry-level MacBook Neo, both aimed at first-time buyers and students.

For a company that has often absorbed higher costs during unprecedented times, Apple’s decision to raise prices this time came as a surprise. The company raised the prices of its popular products because of an uncontrollable memory supply crunch.

Though the price increases are far from ideal for consumers, they come at a time when artificial intelligence is disrupting jobs and economic uncertainty remains high. Navigating this environment may require cutting back on discretionary spending or eliminating certain expenses to stay financially secure.

Reviewing your budget should be a key part of your financial strategy if you are planning to buy an Apple device. There are several ways to manage your budget wisely and reduce the impact of the higher prices.

Apple The EMIs are going to increase with the new pricing now in effect. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Why Apple raised prices mid-year

There had been no major hints or indications that Apple would increase the prices of its products for months, although Apple CEO Tim Cook recently acknowledged that the company might have to do so. Many expected that any price increases would coincide with the launch of new products later this year.

Almost every product now costs more. The price of the recently introduced MacBook Neo increased from Rs 69,990 to Rs 79,990, and that of the 13-inch MacBook Air went from Rs 119,990 to Rs 149,900. The popular iPad Air’s price increased from Rs 59,900 to Rs 89,900. Even the HomePod mini, which has not been updated for years, now costs Rs 15,900.

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Apple described the price increases as unavoidable, blaming a memory and storage chip shortage driven by soaring AI data centre demand, and said it had been absorbing the higher component costs for as long as it could.

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In a way, this is a clear signal that AI is making everything more expensive. Even a cash-rich company like Apple, which earns enormous profits on every device it sells, is no longer willing to absorb the rising costs. Instead, it is passing them on to consumers. With the massive expansion of AI data centres putting unprecedented pressure on the supply of memory chips, the situation may be good news for chipmakers such as Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix.

For Apple, however, securing enough memory and storage chips has become tough, especially as nearly every technology company is competing for the same components to power its products and AI infrastructure.

Apple raising prices even on its entry-level products, such as the MacBook Neo, is not simply a brand strategy, as many had initially assumed. The evidence suggests that the increase is being driven by real cost pressures in the component sector, and that these higher costs are being passed on to consumers.

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For those who believe this move could be temporary, the price increases represent a permanent repositioning rather than a short-term adjustment. However, a bigger question remains: which Apple products will see the largest price increases and which ones will be spared?

For now, Apple may have held back on price increases for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. However, industry watchers suggest that new products in all three categories could see higher prices as the company prepares to launch a major lineup later this year. This suggests that Apple is preparing consumers well in advance for future changes.

Higher prices for Apple products could become the norm going forward, as the memory chip crisis may continue to intensify for another two years or so.

Apple It’s going to be tough for students who will have to shell out more for a Mac, even after applying the student discount. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Do your due diligence

A visit to Apple’s online store indicates that the new prices are already in force. However, there is still a short window before large-format retailers and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart begin increasing the prices of Apple products. So, consumers need to act fast.

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Not every Apple product is an immediate purchase, nor is every product a must-buy. If you are in the market for a new Apple device, start with the product you were already planning to upgrade. For example, if you are looking for a MacBook Air, you can check for deals both online and offline before buying. The 13-inch MacBook Air M5 may still be available at lower prices from some retailers.

The same applies to the MacBook Neo, where discounts could help offset the recent price increases. This is also a period when college admissions are underway in India, and Mac purchases typically rise as students and families buy devices for academic needs.

I suggest not delaying the purchase of a Mac for too long. Laptop prices have gone through the roof over the past few months, and brands are not in the mood to cut prices or offer the kinds of deals they used to, mainly due to soaring DRAM and NAND costs.  Don’t wait for the festive season or Independence Day sales to get deep discounts on Windows laptops and Apple MacBooks. Those deals are unlikely to happen this year. Instead, I would suggest you consider buying a MacBook now if you can find one at a good discount.

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Apple The iPhone didn’t get more expensive. It’s no surprise, given that the iPhone uses the same memory and storage components as the Mac. Apple made a deliberate decision about which products would absorb the cost increases and which ones would not. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

A little bit of research can also go a long way. Take the time to compare models to find the best value, and choose the one that checks all your boxes while offering the lowest price.

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For iPad purchases, however, consider a new iPad very carefully. The MacBook Neo, for example, has made the iPad Air less appealing. The Neo is just as portable as the iPad but offers a true desktop experience with more powerful apps. Plus, you get access to a proper file system. It’s a fantastic Mac and offers more value than the iPad right now.

For those considering a new iPhone, avoid making a panic purchase. Apple has not increased the iPhone’s price for now, but once the iPhone 18 lineup is announced, the new models could arrive with higher prices. That could also lead to adjustments in the pricing of the current-generation iPhones.

Don’t wait for the September keynote, assuming you will get the same device at a lower price afterwards. If your iPhone is on its last legs and you have already decided to buy the iPhone 18- assuming you are mentally prepared to pay more for it- then it makes sense to wait. Otherwise, if you are happy with the iPhone 17 series, buy it now and avoid paying a premium later. The iPhone 17 Pro/Max already supports the new Siri features that require more memory, so it should remain capable of handling those updates.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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