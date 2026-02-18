Why AI data centres might push the PlayStation 6 launch to 2029

The main reason behind the possible delay is the sharp rise in demand for memory chips, driven largely by artificial intelligence (AI). Major tech companies are spending enormous sums of money building AI data centres.(Image: Reuters)

Sony Group Corporation may delay the launch of its next PlayStation console, with fresh reports suggesting the PS6 might not arrive until 2028 or even 2029.

According to a Bloomberg report, the company is rethinking its timeline because of the ongoing global memory chip shortage. If delayed, the current PS5 generation could last longer than any previous PlayStation cycle, going well beyond the usual seven-year gap between consoles.

The main reason behind the possible delay is the sharp rise in demand for memory chips, driven largely by artificial intelligence (AI). Major tech companies are spending enormous sums of money building AI data centres.