White House to give US agencies Anthropic Mythos access: Reports

Mythos is being deployed as part of Anthropic's "Project Glasswing," a controlled initiative as part of which select organizations are ⁠permitted ​to use the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model for defensive cybersecurity purposes.(Image: reuters)

The U.S. government is planning to make a version of Anthropic’s frontier AI model Mythos available to major federal agencies amid concerns that the tool could sharply increase cybersecurity risk, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Announced on April 7, Mythos is being deployed as part of Anthropic’s “Project Glasswing,” a controlled initiative as part of which select organizations are ⁠permitted ​to use the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model for defensive cybersecurity purposes.

Mythos has found “thousands” of major vulnerabilities in operating systems, web browsers and other software. Its capabilities to code at a high level have given ​it ​a potentially unprecedented ability to identify cybersecurity ⁠vulnerabilities and devise ways to exploit them, experts said.