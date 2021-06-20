When is Windows 11 coming, how fast is it, and how can I get it?

Microsoft is holding a press event on June 24, and it’s not for a new Surface device that will hit retail stores soon. Rather, Microsoft is planning to give its Windows operating system “one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade.” At the Microsoft Build developer conference, CEO Satya Nadella said the company will announce the next version of Windows. With the news of a leaked Windows 11 build dominating headlines in the tech world this entire week, suffice to say Microsoft is on to something big with the next-generation Windows.

Here’s what we know about Windows 11 (or whatever the company likes to call it), its potential release date, new features, and leaks.

When will Microsoft officially announce Windows 11?

Microsoft is holding a dedicated Windows event on June 24, which is next Thursday. The event, which kicks off at 8 am PT (or approx 8:30 pm IST), will be streamed live to millions of users around the world. You can tune into Microsoft’s YouTube channel and catch the live event. The Windows event will be attended by CEO Satya Nadella and Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief product officer.

When will Windows 11 be released?

We don’t know the release date of Windows 11 yet. It was previously said that Microsoft was targeting the second half of the year as the launch date of Windows 11. Another media report claims the upcoming Windows 11 will be rolled out to the public towards the end of the year. Look, even if the Redmond-based reveals Windows 11 next week, the operating system would be ready for the general public. Typically, any new operating system or software update first gets tested by Windows Insiders (as in the case of a new Windows update) before releasing to PC makers and the public.

Is Windows 11 a rebranded version of Windows 10X?

Sun Valley is the codename of the visual changes coming to Windows, though it’s not clear if Microsoft rolls out those features will be done through Windows 11. Last month, Microsoft announced that it would not go ahead with the development of Windows 10X, a brand new operating system designed for dual-screen PCs it had announced in fall 2019. Instead, Microsoft said that it would bring some elements of Windows 10X into “other parts of Windows and products at the company.”

Will Windows 11 be a free update?

We have to wait for Microsoft as far as the pricing of Windows 11 is concerned. There’s a chance that Windows 11 will be a free “upgrade” for Windows 10 users, or Microsoft makes it optional for Windows 10 users to upgrade to the next-generation Windows. Right now, it seems unlikely that the next version of Windows will be a small update. Microsoft has officially said it will end support for Windows 10 in 2025.

Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0 — Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021

Windows 11 leaked: What we learned from the upcoming Windows

Microsoft has kind of confirmed the next version of Windows when an unfinished build of what is assumed to be Windows 11 leaked online. Even though we are still waiting for Microsoft to announce the next generation of Windows, the “Windows 11” preview brings a redesigned Start menu, Action Center, File Explorer and Taskbar along with a modern look and new features.

The Start menu in Windows 11 has been pared down a bit. It is now centered (including the Taskbar icons) and aesthetically looks similar to the now-canceled Windows 10X. There are no more classic Live Tiles, but there are still pinnable apps. It also includes a new start-up sound and a new “Widgets.” But under the hood, Windows 11 shares the same DNA as Windows 10 and Windows 8. For now, though, it must be noted that all the features as part of the leaked Windows 11 build are part of an early version of the upcoming operating system.