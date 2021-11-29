WhatsApp’s new shortcut feature for forwarding stickers rolls out for Android beta users

WhatsApp’s new feature will make it simpler for users to forward stickers to their contacts. While the feature has not rolled out for all, the company has begun trials on the new shortcut feature on the beta version of Android. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.24.11 introduced the dedicated shortcut feature to allow users to quickly forward stickers. The feature will likely be released for all users in the coming days.

The change comes just a few days after the company introduced its in-built custom sticker maker for its desktop and Web users, to allow them to create new stickers with ease.

The forward shortcut button will be located next to the sticker in the user’s message thread in order to allow easy sharing of the same with others on WhatsApp. Users will need to click on the shortcut button and then choose the contact with whom they want to share the sticker.

The new feature eliminates the need to tap and hold the sticker and then tap the Forward button to share it. The instant messaging platform already has a forward shortcut for images that works in a similar way.

Users can get their hands on the feature by downloading the latest WhatsApp for Android beta version after enrolling as a tester for WhatsApp on the Google Play Beta testing program.

To recall, WhatsApp had introduced stickers back in October 2018 and ever since then, has introduced a list of updates to allow users to share stickers on the platform with ease.