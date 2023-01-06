scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

WhatsApp’s new workaround for countries where it is banned: Proxy servers

WhatsApp has added support for proxy servers to ensure that users can access the service even in countries where it is banned.

WhatsApp, WhatsApp Proxy Server, How to set up proxy server for WhatsApp, WhatsApp proxy serversWhatsApp will let any users connect to the service using a proxy server. (Image via WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart)
WhatsApp's new workaround for countries where it is banned: Proxy servers
WhatsApp will let any users connect to the service using a proxy server, the company announced in a new blog post. The move is primarily aimed at helping those who are in countries where WhatsApp is banned or if there is an internet shutdown, and appears to be specifically aimed at Iran, where the authorities have shut down the internet due to months of intense protests.

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart posted in a series of tweets, “While many of us celebrated by texting our loved ones on WA, there are millions of people in Iran and elsewhere who continue to be denied the right to communicate freely and privately. So today we’re making it easier for anyone to connect to WA using a proxy.” In simple terms, a proxy server provides gateway access between the user and the internet. It has its own IP address and traffic from one’s computer or mobile will be routed via that server in this case to access a particular service. Proxy servers are often commonly used to bypass blocks to websites on a network.

He added that the new feature will ensure that anyone can connect to WhatsApp via servers “set up by volunteers and organizations.” If WhatsApp is blocked in a country, using proxy access will help people to access the service. WhatsApp has also put up a detailed guide on how to set up a proxy server on Github as well as its own blog post.

In a separate blog post, the company said that “personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption” even when shared via proxy servers. This option is now available in the settings menu for everyone running the latest version of WhatsApp.

According to WhatsApp’s FAQ page, organisations or users “can set up a proxy using a server with ports 80, 443 or 5222 available and a domain name (or subdomain) that points to the server’s IP address.” WhatsApp is also recommending that these proxy server addresses should be shared privately with users who are unable to connect directly to the platform. This is to ensure privacy for the proxy server as well.

Meanwhile, the Github “repository contains the WhatsApp proxy implementation for users to host their own proxy infrastructure” to connect to WhatsApp for chats only. VoIP and media downloads are not yet supported.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 09:30 IST
