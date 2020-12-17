WhatsApp Web video/voice call feature spotted, coming soon

WhatsApp Web is soon expected to get video/voice call option. The new feature has been spotted in action on WhatsApp’s desktop/web version. The Facebook-owned company has started rolling out the call feature to a few WhatsApp beta testers, as per a report by Wabetainfo. If you are a beta tester and haven’t received the call feature, then don’t worry as you might be getting it in the coming days, as per the report.

“WhatsApp is rolling out beta calls for specific users but unfortunately, being a beta feature, it’s available for very few people. We hope you’re luckly but, if it doesn’t, don’t worry: every day more users receive that activation and, at present, WhatsApp Desktop has a higher priority,” the reported stated.

The cited source has shared a few screenshots that show the voice and video call button will be located on the chat header, similar to the mobile version. The images suggest that whenever you will receive a call on WhatsApp web/desktop, a separate window will pop up, using which you can accept, decline or ignore an incoming call.

If you are making a call, a small box will pop up and offer a few options, as is the case with most video calls when you place a call. These are turn off video, mute voice, reject button and more. If WhatsApp places a dedicated small box every time you make or receive a call, then that would be better as users will also be able to chat while also attending a call.

Currently, you can only place a voice or video call on the mobile version of WhatsApp. The video calling feature is free on this messaging app and to get started you just need a working internet connection. There is no restriction of how many calls you can make in a day or how long a call can last. In the mobile version, you will find the voice or video call icon in the top right corner of any WhatsApp chat. Currently, WhatsApp only supports up to 8 participants for group voice or video calls.

The WhatsApp Web call feature is soon expected to go live for everyone. If you can’t wait for the feature, then you can use Messenger Rooms for video calling with WhatsApp friends. For this, you don’t even need to log in to your Facebook account. You can read more about this here.

