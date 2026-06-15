WhatsApp to bring support for group voice and video calls on web platform soon

WhatsApp is rolling out support for group voice and video calls on the web version of its platform, allowing select beta testers to make calls directly from their browsers. The upcoming feature marks an expansion of the individual calling support that began rolling out earlier on the web version in 2026, and is expected to reach more users over the coming weeks.

Until now, WhatsApp Web only supported one-to-one voice calls and one-to-one video calls. However, the latest update extends this capability to group chats, bringing the web experience closer to the functionality already available on mobile devices and desktop apps.

Eligible users will be able to see a call button at the top of a group chat window on WhatsApp Web, according to WABetaInfo. Once selected, users can choose between a voice or video call and may also select specific participants from the group instead of automatically including everyone.

Also Read | Google says Chinese cybercrime group used its AI in scams

The feature supports up to 32 participants for both voice and video calls, matching the limit currently available on WhatsApp’s mobile and desktop versions. As a result, the company appears to be maintaining consistency across platforms in terms of participant capacity.

In addition, WhatsApp has said that group calls on the web version will also be protected by end-to-end encryption based on the Signal protocol. This means that only participants involved in the conversation will be able to access the call’s contents, with even WhatsApp and its parent company, Meta, unable to access the communications.

The web version also includes support for call links, enabling users to generate and share invitation links for group calls. These links carry unique URLs and automatically expire after 30 days of inactivity. Furthermore, users can enable a waiting room for additional control over participants joining a call.

For video calls, WhatsApp Web also supports screen sharing, allowing participants to present documents, slides or other content directly from their browser. However, this functionality remains limited to video calls and is not available during voice-only sessions.

Story continues below this ad

The update could be particularly useful for users who primarily rely on WhatsApp Web. While some Windows users prefer accessing the service through a browser, Linux users may benefit more significantly, as WhatsApp currently does not offer a dedicated desktop application for the platform.

At present, the feature is available to a limited number of users enrolled in the WhatsApp Web beta programme. Users who do not yet see the group call option may receive access in a future update, although WhatsApp has not shared a timeline for a wider rollout.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)