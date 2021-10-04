WhatsApp updates its iOS beta app with redesigned chat bubbles

WhatsApp has just released version 2.21.200.11 update for its beta users on the iOS platform. The update will allow users to view redesigned chat bubbles and will also allow them to see how the Disappearing Messages feature will work.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the beta update has started rolling out now, for public testers and will bring new changes for WhatsApp. Users will see rounded, larger, and more colorful chat bubbles as compared to the old chat bubble.

WhatsApp is also releasing new useful tools to manage disappearing messages. According to the report by WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform will now allow users to choose between different durations: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

“For more privacy and storage, all new messages will disappear from this chat for everyone after the selected duration. Anyone in the chat can change this setting. ” WhatsApp stated while describing the feature.

Users will also be able to enable “Default Message Timer” within WhatsApp Privacy Settings. Additionally, the report states that all new chats will start with the disappearing messages option enabled for the selected duration. When the disappearing messages feature is turned on, WhatsApp will display a message in the chat, saying “You turned on disappearing messages. New Messages will disappear after XXX days.”

It is important to note that all of these features are currently in beta. WhatsApp may start rolling out the features for all users in the near future.