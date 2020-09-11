New call button to doodles: New features that WhatsApp will introduce in new update

WhatsApp new update will have option for doodles background

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working towards adding several new updates in the latest beta update. The new update of the widely popular messaging app will include an option for users to add ‘WhatsApp Doodles’ which will give a new look to the existing background wallpaper used in chats. Along with this, a new call button is works that will tweak the way you make video and voice call on the app. Another main feature is the Catalogue shortcut which will enable business account holders to have quick access to their portfolio.

These new updates were spotted by WabetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp 2.20.200.3 beta for Android. The new call button in the update will be initially available in business chats only if the user provides a business catalogue already. Later on, the feature will be expanded to other chats as well. The users will be able to verge video and audio calls using the shortcut.

The doodles in the new update are already available on the PC version. The new feature may not come to iOS just yet. On an Android device, there will be a new option called Add WhatsApp Doodles. However, the feature is only found in code for now and not available for beta users.

Earlier this week, according to a report by WABetaInfo hackers are using WhatsApp text bombs that cause smartphones to freeze and then make the device inoperable.

A WhatsApp spokesperson acknowledged the issue and said in an email statement to indianexpress.com, “WhatsApp has released and already begun rolling out a patch that addresses this in its latest iOS software update. As with any tech product, we strongly encourage users to keep their WhatsApp app and mobile operating system up to date and download updates whenever they’re available.”

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd