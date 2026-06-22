This WhatsApp trick could help you secretly check if someone has blocked you 

WhatsApp users on Android and iOS devices may have a new way to determine whether they have been blocked by another user. The popular instant messaging platform’s encryption verification feature can provide clues about a block without requiring users to send a message or place a call, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

For years, users have relied on signs such as missing profile pics, unanswered calls, or messages that remain stuck on a single check mark to figure out whether they have been blocked. However, these indicators are not always reliable as changes to privacy settings, switching devices, or other account-related issues can produce similar results.

WhatsApp’s encryption verification feature could potentially be a more dependable method, as per the report.

The feature was originally designed to help users confirm that their conversations remain protected through end-to-end encryption (E2EE). To use it, users can open a chat, tap on the contact’s name and select the ‘Encryption’ option from the contact information screen. WhatsApp will then attempt to verify the encryption status of the conversation automatically.

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According to the report, a successful verification suggests that the chat is functioning normally. On the other hand, if WhatsApp repeatedly fails to verify encryption automatically and prompts users to use alternative verification methods, it could indicate that the contact has blocked them.

The purported workaround could allow users to check if they have been blocked without notifying the other user. Unlike sending a message or making a call, this option could help avoid involvement of the other contact.

However, WhatsApp has not officially confirmed whether the encryption verification feature can be used to detect blocks. WABetaInfo noted that while the behaviour can be tested in chats where a block is already known to exist, it should be treated as an indicator rather than definitive proof.

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WhatsApp’s automatic encryption verification feature was introduced in 2023. Previously, users had to compare a 60-digit security code or scan a QR code with the other participant to verify encryption. This feature simplified the process by enabling verification more easily within the app.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)