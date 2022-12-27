WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones after Dec 31: Check list

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging applications, but due to the sheer number of devices that the application must support, all older devices may not always support WhatsApp. With more new features coming to the platform, some older, outdated phones are set to lose WhatsApp support after December 31, 2022.
These devices include some Android phones by Samsung, Huawei and other brands as well as some Apple iPhone models. However, note that most of these devices are pretty old, so chances are users may have upgraded to a newer phone since. Check a list, spotted first by GizChina, here.
Apple: Apple iPhone 5, Apple iPhone 5C.
Huawei: Ascend D, Ascend D1, Ascend D2, Ascend P1, Ascend Mate, Ascend G740.
LG: Enact 2, Lucid 2, Optimus 4X HD, Optimus F3, Optimus F3Q, Optimus F5, Optimus F6, Optimus F7, Optimus L2 II, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L3 Dual, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L4 Dual, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus Nitro.
Samsung: Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core.
Sony: Xperia Arc S, Xperia Miro, Xperia Neo L.
Other phones: Archos 53 Platinum, ZTE Memo V956, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand X Quad V987, HTC Desire 500, Quad XL, Lenovo A820, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight ZT.