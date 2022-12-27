scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones after Dec 31: Check list

WhatsApp: Check out if your smartphone is one among the many that will soon stop supporting WhatsApp.

whatsapp, whatsapp news, whatsapp phones,These phones will no longer work with WhatsApp from January6 1, 2023. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging applications, but due to the sheer number of devices that the application must support, all older devices may not always support WhatsApp. With more new features coming to the platform, some older, outdated phones are set to lose WhatsApp support after December 31, 2022.

These devices include some Android phones by Samsung, Huawei and other brands as well as some Apple iPhone models. However, note that most of these devices are pretty old, so chances are users may have upgraded to a newer phone since. Check a list, spotted first by GizChina, here.

Also Read |WhatsApp introduces status report feature for desktop beta users

Apple: Apple iPhone 5, Apple iPhone 5C.

Huawei: Ascend D, Ascend D1, Ascend D2, Ascend P1, Ascend Mate, Ascend G740.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...

LG: Enact 2, Lucid 2, Optimus 4X HD, Optimus F3, Optimus F3Q, Optimus F5, Optimus F6, Optimus F7, Optimus L2 II, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L3 Dual, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L4 Dual, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus Nitro.

Samsung: Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core.

Sony: Xperia Arc S, Xperia Miro, Xperia Neo L.

Other phones: Archos 53 Platinum, ZTE Memo V956, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand X Quad V987, HTC Desire 500, Quad XL, Lenovo A820, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight ZT.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-12-2022 at 12:46:57 pm
Next Story

BJP names Rekha Gupta, its Mahila Morcha president, for Delhi mayor post

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close