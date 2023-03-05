scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
WhatsApp to soon get a split-view interface on Android tablets

Until now, WhatsApp users on large screen devices had to go back to the chat tab if they wanted to switch between conversations.

WhatsApp | WhatsApp split view | WhatsApp tabletThe updated interface extends to the Status and Calls tabs as well. (Image Source: Pixabay)
Earlier this week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted that the popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp would soon get a ChatGPT-like chatbot. In addition to these AI-powered features, WhatsApp developers seem to be working on a new two-panel interface for tablets

A new report by WABetaInfo gives us an idea of the updated WhatsApp layout for tablets. Instead of the chat panel taking up the entire screen space, the updated interface is similar to the WhatsApp desktop version where the chat list is always visible. As it turns out, the split view extends to the ‘Calls’ and ‘Status’ tab as well.

If you are someone who uses WhatsApp on a large screen, this is a big step in the right direction since the new interface allows users to quickly navigate between chats instead of going back to the chat list every time wanted to switch conversations.

The updated split panel interface is currently available on the latest beta version of WhatsApp. It looks like the feature is currently being rolled out, so in case the new interface is not available on your device, you might have to wait a while. Recently, WhatsApp introduced several new features like the ability to share call links, schedule group calls, kept messages and more.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 11:16 IST
