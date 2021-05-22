WhatsApp to soon allow you to transfer chat history between Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp's new option will be especially useful for users looking to migrate from Android smartphones to iOS devices and vice verse ( Image source : File)

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will make it easier to transfer your chat history to a different platform when changing your smartphone, according to a report by WaBetaInfo. The new option will be useful for those who are looking to migrate from Android to iOS devices, and vice versa.

Currently, WhatsApp does not offer any native option to restore chat history when switching to a new device, which is running on a different operating system. The company is soon expected to launch the Chat History Migration tool to solve this issue. As of now, the messaging service lets you change your phone number without losing any chats and even transfer chat history. But, this feature only works when you switching between two iPhones or Android phones.

A screenshot shared by WaBetaInfo shows the option to migrate the chat history from WhatsApp for iOS to WhatsApp for Android. A screenshot shared by WaBetaInfo shows the option to migrate the chat history from WhatsApp for iOS to WhatsApp for Android.

Instagram to soon allow you to receive 2FA codes on WhatsApp

We know that Facebook has been working on integrating WhatsApp and Instagram into one large coherent ecosystem to bring cross-platform features to the three social media platforms. We may get to see a new cross-platform feature soon as Instagram is working on a new feature that will allow you to receive authentication codes (2FA) on WhatsApp.

As per a new report by WaBetaInfo, users will get an option to choose if they want to receive 2FA codes through WhatsApp Messenger or WhatsApp Business. This feature was first reported by @alex193a on Twitter.

#Instagram is working on the possibility of receiving authentication codes (2FA) on #WhatsApp 👀 pic.twitter.com/OeNwHZRArm — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 22, 2021

The cited source has also shared a screenshot, which suggests that you will need to enable the “SMS first” option to get the authentication code on WhatsApp. If you don’t feel safe you can always enable the app authentication to generate 2FA codes. The feature will be useful when WhatsApp enables the multi device support which will allow you to receive 2FA codes to log into Instagram from the web even if your main device is off.

It is important to note that the feature is still under development, and will be launched as a new update sometime in the future. We will have to wait a while longer to know more.