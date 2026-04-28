WhatsApp to drop support for older Android phones by September 2026: Is your device on the list?

WhatsApp is preparing to discontinue support for a range of older Android devices. The move scheduled for later in 2026 is part of the company’s ongoing effort to streamline performance and security as it rolls out newer features across the platform.
According WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will reportedly stop working on smartphones running Android version earlier than Android 6.0 starting September 8, 2026. This means devices still operating on Android 5.0 and Android 5.1 will no longer meet the minimum system requirements needed to run the app.
Dropping older Android versions allows WhatsApp to focus on improving the app’s overall functionality. Moreover, many of these devices no longer receive software updates, which makes it increasingly difficult for them to meet the latest app requirements.
The move is likely to affect a relatively small but significant group of users, especially in regions such as India, Brazil, Pakistan, and across parts of Southeast Asia and Africa, where older smartphones continue to be in use. India, in particular, remains WhatsApp’s biggest market with over 500 million active users.
As a result, users who want to keep using WhatsApp will need to switch to a device running Android 6.0 or newer. This requirement will apply across both WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business, meaning all users on unsupported versions will be equally impacted.
However, the update does not extend to Apple devices. iPhones running on iOS 15.1 and later, along with iPads on iPadOS 15.1 or newer, will continue to support WhatsApp without any disruption.
Meanwhile, in a related development, WhatsApp is also said to be working on introducing notification bubble features for Android. Similar to what users may have seen on Facebook Messenger, this feature is expected to allow chats to appear as floating bubbles on the screen. It is still under development and not yet available for beta testing. Once rolled out, it is expected to improve multitasking by enabling users to read and reply to messages without leaving their current app, while also integrating more smoothly with Android’s notification system.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)