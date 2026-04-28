WhatsApp to drop support for older Android phones by September 2026: Is your device on the list?

WhatsApp is preparing to discontinue support for a range of older Android devices. The move scheduled for later in 2026 is part of the company’s ongoing effort to streamline performance and security as it rolls out newer features across the platform.

According WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will reportedly stop working on smartphones running Android version earlier than Android 6.0 starting September 8, 2026. This means devices still operating on Android 5.0 and Android 5.1 will no longer meet the minimum system requirements needed to run the app.

Dropping older Android versions allows WhatsApp to focus on improving the app’s overall functionality. Moreover, many of these devices no longer receive software updates, which makes it increasingly difficult for them to meet the latest app requirements.