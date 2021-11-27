WhatsApp tips: How to customise the app for yourself on Android

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging services, that is used by people across the world. The end-to-end encrypted messaging platform allows us to connect with users from all across the globe, as well as share media such as images, videos, and audio clips.

If you are someone who is looking to customise the WhatsApp Messenger app on Android, as per your taste, here are various setting options that you can make use of, to acheive the same.

Customise Wallpaper

WhatsApp has an option, that will allow you to customise the wallpaper for chats as per your taste. Users can choose from WhatsApp’s inbuilt Bright, Dark and Solid Colours options to set as their wallpaper.

Additionally, users can virtually set any image as their WhatsApp wallpaper, in just a few steps. The app allows users to set an image as the wallpaper, for individual chats, as well as for all chats.

This will allow you to view the selected image as the background while texting contacts. Here are the steps you can follow to achieve the same

Open the WhatsApp app. Open any chat window. Tap on the three-dot option located in the upper right corner of your chat screen. Tap on Wallpaper. Select the Change option. Here users can choose from WhatsApp’s inbuilt themes or choose any image as their wallpaper.

Changing WhatsApp notification sound

WhatsApp has an inbuilt menu, that can be used to change the notification sound for messages. To achieve the same, you can follow the below-mentioned steps.

Open the WhatsApp app and tap on the three-button option located on the right-hand side of the screen. Tap on settings Open the Notifications option You will now be able to change your WhatsApp notification tone here.

Additionally, you can also set a custom tone for individual users by accessing the details in their chat options.

Create customised stickers

WhatsApp will now allow you to create your own custom stickers using the newly added sticker maker tool. Users can access the feature in the sticker section of the app.

To achieve the same, open any WhatsApp chat window, tap on the paperclip icon, and then click again on the “Sticker.”

You will then be able to upload an image or create your own custom sticker. The platform will allow you to add an outline, crop the image into a sticker and even add emojis, stickers, and text to the same.

This feature is currently only available for the web version of WhatsApp and the company has plans to release the Custom Sticker maker feature for the desktop version in the near future.

Turn on Disappearing Messages

If you are concerned about messages taking up a considerable amount of space on your device, turning on Disappearing Messages is a good way to tackle the same.

Enabling the feature will make any new messages in a chat disappear after seven days. You can follow the below-mentioned steps to enable Disappearing Messages for an individual chat.