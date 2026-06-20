WhatsApp tests new animated message bubbles on iPhone

WhatsApp is testing a new animated message bubble effect that makes chats feel smoother and more dynamic. (file photo)

WhatsApp is testing a new animation for message bubbles on iPhone, marking the return of a feature that was removed in an earlier update.

The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS, available through Apple’s TestFlight program. According to WABetaInfo, the update introduces a redesigned animation effect that makes incoming and outgoing messages appear more smoothly within chats.

Instead of instantly appearing on the screen, message bubbles now fade in and slightly scale up before settling into the conversation. The change is designed to make chats feel more fluid and visually polished.

Unlike the previous implementation, WhatsApp is also adding a dedicated control that allows users to disable message animations if they prefer a simpler experience. The new option appears under Settings > Chats > Animations, where users can manage different animation effects.