Finally WhatsApp offers better way to clear storage and manage your files

WhatsApp brings useful features almost every other week. Today, the messaging platform announced a redesigned storage management tool to make it more useful for users to be able to easily identify, review and bulk delete content that may be filling the phone. Right now, it’s a hassle to delete unwanted WhatsApp forwards and media files in bulk.

The new storage management tool will enable users to create some space and clear all unwanted media files. It becomes an important feature right now given most of us are working from home and connecting with friends and family via online platforms like WhatsApp, Zoom, among others.

The storage management tool will allow users to cleanup suggestions by bucketing both large files and media that have been forwarded many times, sorting files by size in descending order, and providing a way to preview files before deleting them. Additionally, WhatsApp will also allow users to see a preview of media before selecting one or multiple items to delete.

The all new redesigned storage management tool will start rolling out to users worldwide starting this week. So if you haven’t received the feature you must get the update later this week.

Users will be able to head over to either Google Play store and Apple App store to get the update. Ensure to connect the phone to a stable WiFi connection before updating.

To use the new storage management tool users should first update the WhatsApp app and then navigate to the new tool by going to Settings > Storage and data > Manage storage.

