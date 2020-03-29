WhatsApp Status video time limit reduced to 15 seconds in India; here’s why

WhatsApp sets 15 seconds time limit to upload videos as Status in India; here’s why WhatsApp sets 15 seconds time limit to upload videos as Status in India; here’s why

WhatsApp has limited the time duration of videos that can be uploaded as Status in India. A report from WABetaInfo stated that this feature is coming specifically to the Indian users. It is now available on both iPhone and iOS in the country. WhatsApp has started rolling out the feature starting today and it should reach all users in a phased manner. We have received it.

Previously users could upload up to 30 seconds video as WhatsApp Status. The messaging platform has now limited video time duration to be uploaded as Status to 15 seconds and not 16 seconds as reported earlier. With the new feature coming is the Facebook-owned messaging platform is asking users to crop any video longer than 15 seconds time duration and only then it can be posted as Status.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus outbreak sees WhatsApp calling spike, and this could be a problem for Facebook

According to the report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has introduced this feature to reduce the load on its servers which has spiked since the time people have started staying at home due to coronavirus pandemic. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously said that they are seeing very high levels of calling via WhatsApp in countries that are facing the COVID-19 crisis. In a recent blog, the social media giant also noted that voice and video calling usage have doubled in the last month.

WhatsApp could have introduced the video time duration so users don’t send long duration videos as Status and that will help reduce the load on the servers. The report from WABetaInfo stated that this feature is limited until the pandemic ends. After the situation stables WhatsApp will remove the video time limit, the report stated. No official words from WhatsApp on the same yet.

Here’s how you can read deleted WhatsApp messages

How to share video as WhatsApp Status

* WhatsApp introduced the Status option a couple fo years ago.

* To upload video or any other media file as WhatsApp Status click on the Status option

* Then click on the camera icon

* Select media file including videos from phone gallery

* With the new limit coming in any video more than 15 seconds time duration will need to be cropped by the user. The user can select the video part that they wish to upload.

* Then click on the send button.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd