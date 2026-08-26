WhatsApp rolls out security updates with more info on unknown callers, stronger 2FA

WhatsApp is beefing up its security with new features and updates, including one that gives users more context before they answer calls from unknown numbers.
The Meta-owned platform on Tuesday, August 25, announced an update to its existing two-step verification feature that helps prevent someone from hijacking users’ accounts even if they get a hold of the one time password (OTP). Users can now replace their six-digit verification PIN with an alphanumeric password to make it harder to guess.
Those who use both Android and iOS devices can now add more than one passkey to their WhatsApp account. Launched in 2024, a passkey lets users log back into WhatsApp with their fingerprint, face ID, or screen lock code.
It protects against phishing attacks by removing the need to rely on usernames and password combinations to log into WhatsApp. More than a billion people have opted into the passkey feature, according to the end-to-end encrypted messaging platform. To add a passkey, go to Settings > Account > Passkeys.
Additionally, Android users who get a call from someone not saved in their contacts can now see more information about the unknown caller, such as whether the number is from a different country and if they are part of the same WhatsApp groups. It is designed to safeguard users from scammers who often rely on urgency to dupe victims.
WhatsApp’s new security updates and features come as rival messaging apps such as Signal and Telegram look to step up account security even as phishing and hacking attempts become more sophisticated.
The latest features are part of WhatsApp’s growing list of updates rolled out in recent months. In June this year, the company launched usernames to let people share their profiles without disclosing their mobile numbers. However, this feature was paused in India at the request of the central government over concerns of impersonation and fraud.
In May 2026, Meta launched Plus subscription plans for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. The paid plan for the messaging app unlocks extra features for users, such as profile customisation, super reactions, story insights, and more.