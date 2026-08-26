WhatsApp rolls out security updates with more info on unknown callers, stronger 2FA

WhatsApp is beefing up its security with new features and updates, including one that gives users more context before they answer calls from unknown numbers.

The Meta-owned platform on Tuesday, August 25, announced an update to its existing two-step verification feature that helps prevent someone from hijacking users’ accounts even if they get a hold of the one time password (OTP). Users can now replace their six-digit verification PIN with an alphanumeric password to make it harder to guess.

Those who use both Android and iOS devices can now add more than one passkey to their WhatsApp account. Launched in 2024, a passkey lets users log back into WhatsApp with their fingerprint, face ID, or screen lock code.