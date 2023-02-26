WhatsApp will soon let users schedule group calls: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp might soon get a new feature that will let users schedule group calls. According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, the app developers are working on a new button that lets you schedule group calls and might add the feature in the near future.

The feature is currently available for those enrolled in the TestFlight program and running WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.4.0. The ‘Schedule Call’ button can be accessed from a new context menu which appears when you press the call button in a group and will be visible when the feature is enabled. With the new option, users can choose when the group call starts and even assign a name to the call.

As soon as the scheduled group call starts, all the members in the conversation will get a notification which lets them join the call. It looks like the upcoming feature will work with both video and audio calls.

The upcoming scheduled group call feature can come in handy if you often have to remind people about joining meetings or want to get ready for a call in advance. However, it looks like the scheduled group call feature is currently under development, so it might take a while before it is available to everyone.

In the last few weeks, the instant messaging platform added several features like a picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iOS, new status features, the ability to forward media with captions and more.