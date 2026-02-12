WhatsApp says Russia tried to fully block service to push state app

Last year, Russia ​began limiting some calls on WhatsApp and messaging service ⁠Telegram, accusing foreign-owned platforms of refusing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases. (Image: Reuters)

Russia has attempted to “fully block” Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp in the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters ⁠on ​Wednesday, as it promotes home-grown platforms and seeks greater control over its internet space.

A simmering dispute with foreign tech providers intensified after Moscow’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Russian authorities are pushing a state-backed rival app called ‘MAX’, which ​critics ​claim could be used to track ⁠users. State media have dismissed those accusations as false.

WhatsApp said the block is Russia’s efforts to drive users to ‌a “state-owned surveillance app.”

“We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected,” the company said.