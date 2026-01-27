WhatsApp rolls out high-security feature ‘Strict Account Settings,’ offers stronger protection

WhatsApp has joined a list of other US tech companies that are letting users opt for stronger protections against hackers in exchange for an experience that is potentially restrictive.

whatsapp security featureWhatsApp’s new feature Strict Account Settings will start rolling out gradually in the coming weeks. (Photo: WhatsApp Blog)

Meta’s WhatsApp messaging service has introduced a new feature called Strict Account Settings which offers users an advanced security mode and WhatsApp has termed it a “lockdown-style feature.”

WhatsApp’s new feature Strict Account Settings will start rolling out gradually in the coming weeks and it is a one click button in app’s settings menu which activates a series of defence mechanisms.

In a blogpost on Tuesday, WhatsApp highlighted its default end-to-end encryption and stated that it believes in defending the right to privacy for everyone.

But the Meta’s messaging app added, “But we also know that a few of our users – like journalists or public-facing figures – may need extreme safeguards against rare and highly-sophisticated cyber attacks.”

What does the new feature do

If a user turns on the Strict Account Settings feature, certain account settings will lock to the most restrictive settings and it will limit how WhatsApp works in some ways.

It includes blocking media and attachments from unknown users, disabling link previews which is a thumbnail that appears when a link is sent into a chat and silencing calls from unknown users. All three have been identified as key for potential surveillance and an aid for advanced hackers.

In order to enable the Strict Account Settings, the user will need to go to Settings &gt; Privacy > Advanced.

“Strict Account Settings is one of many ways we’re working to protect you from the most sophisticated of cyber threats,” WhatsApp stated in the blogpost.

Meta is the third tech company in the United States to offer a security boost for its high risk users. Earlier, Apple introduced “Lockdown Mode” in 2022 and Google-parent Alphabet’s Android started offering “Advanced Protection Mode,” for users with “heightened security awareness.”

 

