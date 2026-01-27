WhatsApp rolls out high-security feature ‘Strict Account Settings,’ offers stronger protection

WhatsApp’s new feature Strict Account Settings will start rolling out gradually in the coming weeks. (Photo: WhatsApp Blog)

Meta’s WhatsApp messaging service has introduced a new feature called Strict Account Settings which offers users an advanced security mode and WhatsApp has termed it a “lockdown-style feature.”

WhatsApp has joined a list of other US tech companies that are letting users opt for stronger protections against hackers in exchange for an experience that is potentially restrictive.

WhatsApp’s new feature Strict Account Settings will start rolling out gradually in the coming weeks and it is a one click button in app’s settings menu which activates a series of defence mechanisms.

In a blogpost on Tuesday, WhatsApp highlighted its default end-to-end encryption and stated that it believes in defending the right to privacy for everyone.