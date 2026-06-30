WhatsApp Plus now in India: Price, features and everything you need to know

Meta has recently launched WhatsApp Plus in India, introducing the messaging platform’s first paid subscription for users who want additional customisation features. Priced at Rs 79 per month, the optional plan offers exclusive themes, app icons, ringtones, stickers and other personalisation tools, while keeping WhatsApp’s core messaging experience free for everyone.

WhatsApp Plus is an optional premium subscription that focuses entirely on personalising the app’s appearance and user experience. It does not introduce new messaging, calling or privacy features. The subscription is available for both Android and iPhone users in India and is part of Meta’s broader strategy to introduce paid subscription services across its major platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.

WhatsApp Plus features

The subscription adds several visual and convenience-focused upgrades without changing how WhatsApp fundamentally works. Subscribers can choose from 18 exclusive colour themes, including options such as Vibrant Blue, Royal Purple, Forest Green and Fuchsia Pink, allowing users to give the messaging app a fresh new look. Users also get access to 14 exclusive app icons, letting them replace WhatsApp’s traditional green logo with alternative designs.

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Beyond appearance, WhatsApp Plus includes 10 exclusive notification sounds and ringtones, featuring names such as Flutter, Ripple, Meadow and Carnival. Subscribers also receive access to exclusive sticker packs that are not available on the free version of the app.

New WhatsApp Plus subscribers can try the premium plan free for one month before the Rs 79 monthly subscription begins. (Express Image) New WhatsApp Plus subscribers can try the premium plan free for one month before the Rs 79 monthly subscription begins. (Express Image)

One of the most practical additions is the increased pinned chat limit. While regular WhatsApp users can pin only a limited number of conversations, WhatsApp Plus allows subscribers to pin up to 20 chats, making it easier to keep important conversations readily accessible. The subscription also offers more flexibility in organising chat lists, allowing users to customise them according to their preferences.

What remains free?

Meta has clarified that WhatsApp Plus does not affect any of the platform’s core functionality. Essential features such as end-to-end encrypted messaging, voice and video calling, Channels, Status updates, file sharing and all existing privacy and security protections remain completely free. Users who choose not to subscribe will continue to enjoy the same messaging experience without losing access to any core features.

How to subscribe

Eligible users can subscribe by following these steps:

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Open WhatsApp. Go to Settings. Tap Subscriptions. Select WhatsApp Plus. Tap Continue. Complete payment through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

If the option is not yet visible, Meta says the rollout may still be reaching all accounts.

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Free trial and pricing

Price: Rs 79 per month

Free trial: First month free for new subscribers

After the trial ends, the subscription renews monthly unless cancelled.

WhatsApp Plus is aimed at users who enjoy personalising the apps they use every day. The subscription doesn’t unlock new messaging capabilities or exclusive communication tools, but instead focuses on making the app feel more personalised through themes, icons, sounds and improved chat organisation. For users who spend a significant amount of time on WhatsApp, these cosmetic upgrades may justify the monthly fee. However, those who are satisfied with the standard look and functionality of WhatsApp can safely skip the subscription, as all of the platform’s essential messaging and calling features continue to remain free.