WhatsApp partners with ISPP to hold privacy-centric workshops for future policy makers

WhatsApp has partnered with Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP) to help future policy makers understand the importance of privacy-centric design in product development.

The mobile messaging giant said that the partnership would bring a series of privacy design workshops, which will be co-hosted by TTC Labs, to the future policy makers. The workshops will start on September 17 and explore the importance and practice of privacy-centric design to help technology make a positive impact on society.

The announcement was made by the global head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, in Mumbai during an Innov8 event, where he discussed how designing products with privacy as a key principle was critical for building successful consumer and business products.

“We believe our partnership with Indian School of Public Policy will help future policy makers understand that designing products with privacy as a core tenet helps deliver the fundamental right to privacy people should have in today’s digital world,” Cathcart said in a statement.

“We are glad to be partnering with WhatsApp and TTC Labs to help our students better understand privacy centric product design so they can help create a robust policy ecosystem that creates positive impact for India,” Luis Miranda, Founder Director of ISPP said.

According to reports, Cathcart is expected to meet officials from the IT ministry and the Reserve Bank of India, and other stakeholders, during his ongoing India visit.