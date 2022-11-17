scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

WhatsApp now supports polls on Android and iOS: How to use

WhatsApp now has a new feature that many groups will love. The ability to conduct polls. Here's how it works.

WhatsApp, WhatsApp polls, How to use polls on WhatsApp, Setup poll on WhatsAppWhatsApp now has polls on Android and iOS. (Image credit: Indian Express)

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for users on Android and iOS. One can now create polls. The polls option is not showing for WhatsApp Web yet, but we expect it will roll out eventually to the platform as well. Polls are reflecting on individual and group chats. Users can add up to 12 options in a poll. Incidentally if you type in one option again, WhatsApp will also warn of the same.

Here’s how users can set up a poll on WhatsApp on iOS and Android? 

Make sure you are updated to the latest version of WhatsApp on both iOS and Android. Then open the app and any chat–individual or group chat. On iOS, tap the plus symbol next to the chat box where you typically type in messages. On Android, press on the ‘paperclip’ symbol which is part of the chat box.

You will see a menu open on both iOS and Android respectively.  Polls is the option which is at the end of the list.

Tap on Poll and a new menu will open up on both the platforms.

WhatsApp will ask you type in your poll question and add answer options. In our experience, WhatsApp let us add up to 12 option as answers.

Once your poll is done, just hit send. Participants in a group or in a chat can then tap on the poll answers and pick whatever they prefer.

The poll also has an option for Viewing votes at the bottom. WhatsApp shows the number of votes polled next to a response as well.

Given how WhatsApp groups have become a daily part of our existence, the new polls feature will likely appeal to many admins. It could make it easier to get group consensus on some thorny issues, be it planning the day’s lunch or fixing time for a meeting. Let us know if you can see the option for polls in your WhatsApp.

