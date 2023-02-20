scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
WhatsApp now supports transit solutions across India via WhatsApp business platforms.

You can now get metro tickets directly on WhatsApp in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad (Express Photo)
WhatsApp business platforms now offers transit solutions across the country
Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp now supports transit solutions across the country. The company now supports various Metro rail services across the country via WhatsApp business platforms and offers technologies for booking, buying, and cancelling tickets directly from the WhatsApp chatbot. On top of that, users can also recharge tickets and access journey information, fare details, timings, and other details directly on WhatsApp.

Right now, WhatsApp transit solutions are already live in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune, allowing users to buy tickets and they can also transact in their own mother tongue. WhatsApp also added a new feature, allowing users to book food directly from a train.

Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, India -WhatsApp said: “India’s digital revolution is now making public transport safer, smarter and more convenient. We are proud that India’s world class metro services in multiple cities are now integrated on WhatsApp to offer commuters convenience at their fingertips. We would be happy to support other cities and help digitise train transits on WhatsApp to add value to the lives of daily commuters across the country.”

To book Namme Metro tickets in Bengaluru, users should send “Hi” to +919670008889 on WhatsApp, which gives them access to tickets, fare details, top-ups, and generation of end-to-end QR tickets. Similarly, Mumbai Metro users can access the same by texting “Hi” to +919670008889, whereas the service can be accessed in Pune and Hyderabad metro by texting “Hi” +919420101990 and +918341146468, respectively on WhatsApp.

