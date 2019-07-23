WhatsApp now available for all KaiOS-powered phones globally

KaiOS, the operating system which powers many feature phones including those from Nokia such as Nokia 8110 and Reliance’s JioPhones, now has a global version of WhatsApp on its store. The new WhatsApp version, that has been made available on the KaiStore, can be downloaded on all KaiOS feature phones that have at least 256MB of RAM.

Advertising

KaiOS Technologies, the company behind the operating system used for various feature phones, has also announced that by the third quarter (July-September) of this year, most smartphones which are powered by KaiOS will come with preinstalled WhatsApp.

The Facebook-owned mobile messaging platform is used by more than 1.5 billion users across the world and comes with end-to-end encryption which ensures that the conversations are secured.

Presently, the Facebook app is available KaiOS phones in India, Africa, Europe and APAC.

Advertising

WhatsApp was first launched on the JioPhone back in September last year in India and with the latest release, the mobile messenger will be available to users across Africa, Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, Latin America and more. The Nokia 8110 in India also received WhatsApp back in April earlier this year.

At present, more than 100 million devices which are shipped worldwide are powered by KaiOS. The operating system can be installed in feature phones which have lower memory space.

Also Read|Reliance JioPhone helping KaiOS grow in Indian market: Kai Technologies

“KaiOS has been a critical partner in helping us bring private messaging to smart feature phones around the world. Providing WhatsApp on KaiOS helps bridge the digital gap to connect friends and family in a simple, reliable and secure way.” said Matt Idema, COO of WhatsApp.