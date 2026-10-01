WhatsApp adds new parental controls for Teen Accounts: Here’s what changes

WhatsApp on Wednesday, September 30, rolled out new controls for parents to stay on top of who their children are connecting with on the instant messaging platform.

The new suite of tools are optional and designed to help parents and teens choose the WhatsApp user experience that is right for them, according to the Meta-owned platform. For instance, parents will be able to choose specific privacy settings on WhatsApp Teen Accounts such as who can see the teen user’s profile photo or add them to groups.

Additionally, they can choose to be notified when their teen joins or leaves a group, or when a group their teen is in adds new members. They will further be able to choose how their teen can use Channels, whose Status updates they can see, and who can see theirs.