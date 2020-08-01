WhatsApp’s new update may let you mute chats, groups permanently

WhatsApp’s long-rumoured multi-device support may roll out with next update (Representational/Bloomberg) WhatsApp’s long-rumoured multi-device support may roll out with next update (Representational/Bloomberg)

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature we all have been missing in the messaging app to rid ourselves from constant notifications on annoying family, college, and office groups that do not concern us. A “Mute Always” function is in works that will give you the option to permanently mute a chat or a group rather than muting it every time for eight hours, a week, or a year.

What to expect from new updates

According to WhatsApp beta tracker WABetainfo, the 2.20.197.3 update will replace the “one year” option with “Always” when you try to mute a particular chat or a group. After enabling this feature you will able to receive and read messages on these chats or groups but your smartphone won’t buzz every time there is a new message.

Along with the Mute Always option, WhatsApp is also working on the “Expiring messages” feature. As the name suggests, the “expiring messages” will automatically delete the message from both sides without a trace. Currently, WhatsApp is trying to improve a section that will help the user manage this setting. However, it is not yet clear whether this feature will make it to the actual update for a while.

Multi-device support has also been spotted on the beta version for a while now According to the rumours, this feature on the messaging platform may be called “Linked devices”. A total of four devices can be linked to a single WhatsApp account. A new user interface is in works to accommodate the long-awaited feature.

The next update may also feature a huge number of new emojis. As many as 138 emojis can be seen in the new update.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp finally gets Messenger Rooms support: How to use

Earlier this week “The Rooms” support came to WhatsApp Web. The feature is yet to make it into Android and iOS. This was a part of WhatsApp Web’s latest version Version 2.2031.4

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd