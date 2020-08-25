WhatsApp to make it easier to manage space; update brings new features

WhatsApp to release these features soon

WhatsApp brings new features almost every other day for its users. Very soon WhatsApp will make it easier for users to manage space on the messaging platform. According to a new report, WhatsApp is redesigning the Storage Usage section with some new useful options that will let users easily manage storage and remove or delete unwanted files like random forwarded messages.

While the messaging platform is yet to reveal details, WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot of the redesigned storage section. The screenshot shows that the redesigned storage space shows space consumed by media files shared over WhatsApp, suggested clean up option that lists forwarded files and large files.

The new storage space is under development and should roll out once it’s tested by beta users. The report suggests that the redesigned version will first reach the Android users and later iPhone users. The release date remains a mystery for now.

New update brings new features

The WhatsApp v2.20.198.11 beta version for Android brings a range of new features such as new ringtone for group calls, tweaks to animated stickers. The latest beta version also reveals that WhatsApp is working on improving the UI for calls wherein the buttons are moved downwards from the top.

The messaging platform released animated stickers a few months ago. With the new beta update, WhatsApp is spotted working on allowing animated stickers to loop at least eight times. After the feature is tested in beta, stable app users will get it. The release date of the feature is yet to be revealed though.

In addition, WhatsApp is also testing a new ringtone option for group calls for which participants have been extended to eight from four. For now, there are no words on when the feature will be released for all users including Android as well as iOS.

WABetaInfo also adds that WhatsApp is revamping the UI for calls. The version 2.20.198.11 beta for Android suggests that new call UI shifts all buttons to the bottom of the screen. The screenshot shows that the bottom screen in the UI includes five options: info button, audio on/off button, video on/off button, messaging button, camera switching button for switching between front and back.

The messaging platform is yet to confirm when these features will be released.

