WhatsApp multi-device support may soon be a reality

The long-rumoured major update of the popular messaging platform WhatsApp could soon be a reality. According to WABetainfo, the multi-device support is in the final stages of testing and has already been spotted in the beta version of the app. This update will let its users use a single WhatsApp account on up to four devices simultaneously.

Currently, if you are using WhatsApp Web on your laptop or desktop you need your primary smartphone to be connected to the internet. After a stable update, WhatsApp users will be able to run the app independently even if the smartphone is switched off. Reportedly, WhatsApp is also working on a new user interface for WhatsApp Web that will migrate chat history from the device and will support end-to-end encryption as well.

The website also shared screenshots of the new feature where there is an option to ‘Link a new device’. There is also a toggle option which if turned on will enable all your linked devices to work without a connection with your phone. As the feature is still in the beta stage it also said that ‘some features aren’t available yet’.

On the other hand, the multi-device feature has currently been spotted for Android OS only and not iOS. So far, there is no word on when the multi-device feature will roll out with an upcoming date. But, there have been reports that it will soon be available for users who are on WhatsApp’s public beta programme.

Another feature that may make its way to the upcoming updates is the option of being able to set different wallpapers for individual chats. This feature was first spotted on iOS and currently in works for the Android OS. The users will be able to set these wallpapers from their photo gallery/saved photos or download it from the official wallpaper application.

