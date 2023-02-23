WhatsApp may soon let you edit sent messages

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging platforms in the world, used by more than 2 billion users. It also happens to be one of the most frequently updated apps of all time.

And, according to a recent report by WABetaInfo, the platform is testing a new feature that will let users edit messages up to 15 minutes after they are sent, similar to how the edit button works on Apple’s iMessage app.

The edit feature comes in handy if you want to fix any spelling or grammatical mistakes or add or remove some information. It looks like the feature is still under development but was recently spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.4.0.72, which was released for those enrolled in the TestFlight program.

Currently, if you are running an older version of WhatsApp, the edited message will not be visible but users will get a warning telling them their version of WhatsApp is incompatible with the new feature.

The developers are also reportedly working on another feature that lets them edit media captions. Since the edit message feature is currently under development, there is no news if and when it will be available to all users.

A few days ago, WhatsaApp introduced support for transit solutions across India, rolled out PiP mode for video calls on iOS and a new Kept messages feature.