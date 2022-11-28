scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

WhatsApp ‘Message Yourself’ feature starts rolling out to users: How to use it

Using WhatsApp's "Message Yourself" feature, users will be able to take notes and share messages with themselves on Android smartphones and iPhones.

WhatsApp "Message Yourself" feature is now available for Android and iPhone users.

The meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has now added a new feature called “Message Yourself”, which will let you send notes and create reminders without any workaround. With this feature, users will be able to share messages, pictures, videos, and audio with themselves within the app.

WhatsApp Message Yourself will be available for both iPhone and Android smartphone users, and the company has confirmed that the feature will be rolled out to every WhatsApp user in the coming weeks, so, you might have to wait for a few days to use Message Yourself feature on your smartphone.

How to use the WhatsApp Message Yourself feature?

To get the Message Yourself feature on WhatsApp, make sure to update your app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Open the updated WhatsApp app, click on create a new chat, and you will be able to see your own number from the contacts. Lastly, select your number and start messaging.

With this feature, users will be able to share notes with themselves and they can also forward a message or a multimedia file from other chats within the app. You can also record voice notes and click photos on WhatsApp and keep them for yourselves.

This is a nifty feature for those who use WhatsApp as a note-taking app. As WhatsApp also works on desktops and the web, users will also be able to see these messages on all the connected devices. WhatsApp is also expected to receive features like voice status, voice calls over the web, and more in the coming days.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 02:11:56 pm
Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
