After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages

WhatsApp is finally testing a native "Scheduled Messages" feature after 17 years. Here's what it looks like.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 02:05 PM IST
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders. (AI Generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally allow users to schedule messages. Like most instant messaging apps, including Telegram, Signal, and others, WhatsApp’s “Scheduled messages” feature lets users write messages in advance and send them on their preferred date and time.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.710.72, which is currently available via Apple’s TestFlight app.

As shown in the image below, WhatsApp’s message scheduling feature appears as a separate option in the group chat. The ability to schedule messages is really useful if you often find yourself setting up reminders or greetings, or want to give users an update about things they don’t want to forget.

The new Schedule Message option has appeared on the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS. The new Schedule Message option has appeared on the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS. (Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo)
Also Read | No more screenshots: WhatsApp’s new Group Message History lets new members catch up instantly

For example, you can schedule greetings for a birthday, an appointments and work-related stuff.

Like Telegram, a scheduled message will automatically be delivered at the set time and date without any further action from the user. Also, once a message is scheduled, WhatsApp will show it in a dedicated section in the chat info screen.

Here, users will also be able to see the number of messages they have scheduled and manage them. You can also delete or modify them before they are sent, with no notification or indication on the recipient’s device.

While the stable version of WhatsApp on iOS does not have the ability to schedule messages, iOS users can use the Shortcuts app to automate the process. To do so, select the contact you want to send the message to, type the message and set the tim for the action to execute.

Story continues below this ad

As of now, there is no news if the ability to schedule messages will be available for Channels, but it is highly likely that WhatsApp may support it with a future update. Also, the schedule message feature is currently under development, so it is unclear if and when WhatsApp will roll it out to everyone.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The two accused, Suraj Gupta (22) and Amrit Vishwakarma (21), are in police custody. Express
Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur molested, stalked for 1.5 km; Meghalaya CM says ‘deeply shameful’
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
Advertisement