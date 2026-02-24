After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally allow users to schedule messages. Like most instant messaging apps, including Telegram, Signal, and others, WhatsApp’s “Scheduled messages” feature lets users write messages in advance and send them on their preferred date and time.
According to WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.710.72, which is currently available via Apple’s TestFlight app.
As shown in the image below, WhatsApp’s message scheduling feature appears as a separate option in the group chat. The ability to schedule messages is really useful if you often find yourself setting up reminders or greetings, or want to give users an update about things they don’t want to forget.
For example, you can schedule greetings for a birthday, an appointments and work-related stuff.
Like Telegram, a scheduled message will automatically be delivered at the set time and date without any further action from the user. Also, once a message is scheduled, WhatsApp will show it in a dedicated section in the chat info screen.
Here, users will also be able to see the number of messages they have scheduled and manage them. You can also delete or modify them before they are sent, with no notification or indication on the recipient’s device.
While the stable version of WhatsApp on iOS does not have the ability to schedule messages, iOS users can use the Shortcuts app to automate the process. To do so, select the contact you want to send the message to, type the message and set the tim for the action to execute.
As of now, there is no news if the ability to schedule messages will be available for Channels, but it is highly likely that WhatsApp may support it with a future update. Also, the schedule message feature is currently under development, so it is unclear if and when WhatsApp will roll it out to everyone.
The political debate around Vande Mataram cannot be understood without revisiting Anandamath, the 1882 novel by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay that embedded the song within a larger nationalist narrative set during the 18th-century Sanyasi Rebellion.