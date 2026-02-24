After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages

After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally allow users to schedule messages. Like most instant messaging apps, including Telegram, Signal, and others, WhatsApp’s “Scheduled messages” feature lets users write messages in advance and send them on their preferred date and time.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.710.72, which is currently available via Apple’s TestFlight app.

As shown in the image below, WhatsApp’s message scheduling feature appears as a separate option in the group chat. The ability to schedule messages is really useful if you often find yourself setting up reminders or greetings, or want to give users an update about things they don’t want to forget.