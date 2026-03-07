New icons, themes, and colours: WhatsApp may soon launch a premium subscription plan

The possible subscription marks an interesting moment for Meta Platforms, the parent company of WhatsApp. Unlike the company’s other social platforms, WhatsApp has always relied less on advertising because of its private messaging model. (Source: Pexels)

WhatsApp could soon become the latest digital platform to introduce a premium plan. According to recent reports, the company is working on a new plan that could offer users new customisation options.

The premium plan, which could be referred to as WhatsApp Plus, would offer users several new features and customisation options compared to the standard version. Although the app would still remain free for users, subscribers of the premium plan can gain access to new features, which could be ideal for heavy users.

One of the highlights could be the option to customise the app’s appearance. Users may be able to choose from new icons, colours, and themes. While these adjustments may appear minor, customisation has become a popular feature across apps as users look for ways to make their digital spaces more personal.