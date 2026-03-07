New icons, themes, and colours: WhatsApp may soon launch a premium subscription plan

WhatsApp could soon become the latest digital platform to introduce a premium plan. According to recent reports, the company is working on a new plan that could offer users new customisation options.
The premium plan, which could be referred to as WhatsApp Plus, would offer users several new features and customisation options compared to the standard version. Although the app would still remain free for users, subscribers of the premium plan can gain access to new features, which could be ideal for heavy users.
One of the highlights could be the option to customise the app’s appearance. Users may be able to choose from new icons, colours, and themes. While these adjustments may appear minor, customisation has become a popular feature across apps as users look for ways to make their digital spaces more personal.
Subscribers may also gain access to exclusive stickers, unique notification sounds, and more expressive reactions while chatting.
Another feature reportedly being tested is the ability to pin more conversations. Currently, users can only pin three chats at the top of their inbox. Under the new plan, the limit could increase to as many as 20.
For those who use WhatsApp for personal and professional communication, this feature could make their lives easier. More pins will help keep important chats at the top without having to search through the messages.
The possible subscription marks an interesting moment for Meta Platforms, the parent company of WhatsApp. Unlike the company’s other social platforms, WhatsApp has always relied less on advertising because of its private messaging model.
Over the years, many online services have moved toward subscription-based models to generate revenue. If launched, WhatsApp Plus could provide Meta with a new revenue stream while keeping the main service free.
Interestingly, WhatsApp itself began as a paid application when it first launched, before eventually becoming free to use.
At present, there is no official information on how much the subscription might cost or when it will be released. The company may also add more features to the premium tier before making it available to the public.