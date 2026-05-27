WhatsApp may soon get usernames: Here’s how the privacy feature works

WhatsApp is also introducing rules and restrictions to prevent impersonation and username abuse. (Image: Reuters)

WhatsApp is preparing to introduce usernames, a long-awaited privacy feature that will let users connect without revealing their phone numbers to everyone they chat with.

The feature, currently being tested with select Android and iOS users, works similarly to username systems already available on platforms like Telegram and Instagram.

Once the feature becomes available, users will be able to create a unique username directly through WhatsApp’s Settings menu. Instead of sharing a phone number, users can simply provide their handle to start conversations. When someone contacts a user through the username, only the handle will appear instead of the linked mobile number.