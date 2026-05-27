WhatsApp may soon get usernames: Here’s how the privacy feature works

WhatsApp is preparing to introduce usernames, a long-awaited privacy feature that will let users connect without revealing their phone numbers to everyone they chat with.
The feature, currently being tested with select Android and iOS users, works similarly to username systems already available on platforms like Telegram and Instagram.
Once the feature becomes available, users will be able to create a unique username directly through WhatsApp’s Settings menu. Instead of sharing a phone number, users can simply provide their handle to start conversations. When someone contacts a user through the username, only the handle will appear instead of the linked mobile number.
WhatsApp says the feature will remain optional, meaning users who prefer the current phone-number-based system can continue using the app normally.
According to reports, each account will support a single username at a time, though users will be able to change it later without affecting existing chats, groups, or account activity.
The company is also introducing specific rules to reduce impersonation, scams, and confusing usernames. Usernames must reportedly be between three and 35 characters long and include at least one letter. Only letters, numbers, periods, and underscores will be allowed.
WhatsApp will also block usernames that begin with “www,” end with website-like domain extensions, or include repeated periods.
The privacy-focused update is aimed at helping users communicate more safely with unfamiliar contacts, including buyers, sellers, businesses, or large community groups, without exposing personal phone numbers.
However, phone numbers will still remain tied to accounts behind the scenes. Users will continue to rely on mobile numbers for login verification, account recovery, and authentication purposes even after usernames become available.
The rollout comes as messaging platforms increasingly compete on privacy and identity protection features. Usernames have long been one of the most requested additions on WhatsApp, especially among users who interact with strangers online or participate in public groups and communities.
WhatsApp has not yet confirmed an exact global rollout date, but broader availability is expected sometime later in 2026.