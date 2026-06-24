WhatsApp may now warn users before they message unfamiliar numbers: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new security feature designed to help users make more informed decisions before starting conversations with unfamiliar phone numbers. The feature, which is reportedly rolling out to WhatsApp users on Android and iOS, displays a warning before a user opens a chat with an unfamiliar contact.

The warning screen is displayed when a user attempts to initiate a conversation with a phone number that is not saved in the user’s contacts, according to WABetaInfo. Instead of opening the chat immediately, the platform presents contextual information about the contact, allowing users to verify the number before proceeding.

As per the report, the warning includes details such as the country where the phone number is registered, whether the number is saved in the user’s contacts, and whether the two parties share any common WhatsApp groups. Users can then choose to either continue with the conversation or cancel the chat. According to WABetaInfo, the recipient will not be notified of either action.

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The feature is being tested at a time when messaging platforms continue to strengthen safeguards against scams and impersonation attempts. Previously, WhatsApp introduced protections against device-linking scams, in which fraudsters attempt to convince users to enter verification codes that could grant access to their accounts. However, those warnings typically appear after a scam attempt is already underway.

The company first indicated in 2025 that it was exploring new measures to help users identify potentially suspicious contacts. The latest feature appears to be a part of that broader effort to reduce the effectiveness of scam tactics that often rely on users acting quickly without verifying the identity of the person they are contacting.

At the same time, the warning is not intended to serve as a definitive indicator of fraud. Legitimate contacts may use phone numbers from different countries or switch to new numbers, while some unfamiliar numbers may not trigger the warning at all. As a result, users are still encouraged to independently verify a contact’s identity through other communication channels if anything appears unusual.

The feature is reportedly rolling out to WhatsApp users on Android and iOS, although there is no information about the exact criteria used to determine when the warning will be shown. Nonetheless, the update adds another layer to WhatsApp’s existing security measures aimed at helping users identify potentially risky interactions before they begin.

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(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)