scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

WhatsApp launches Valentine’s day sticker pack: How to download and send

A quick and easy way to download and share Valentine's day stickers on WhatsApp.

Valentine's day sticker pack downloaded from Sticker.ly app on an iPhone (Image credit: Vivek Umashankar / Indian Express)
Listen to this article
WhatsApp launches Valentine’s day sticker pack: How to download and send
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Valentine’s day is just around the corner. While there are many ways of conveying love to your partner, the easiest way to do this is by sharing specially-made valentine’s stickers on WhatsApp. This can be done on both Android and iOS devices, that too, for free. Here is how you can access and share Valentine’s day stickers with your loved ones on WhatsApp.

You can also check out our other WhatsApp sticker tutorials for Independence Day, Deepavali, New Year, and more.

Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device and then click on the contact where you want to share Valentine’s day stickers. Then click on the plus icon to access all the first-party sticker packs on WhatsApp and look for stickers that either say love or Valentine’s day. Next, click on the download icon, which will download the entire sticker pack to your phone, which can then be shared with anyone who is on WhatsApp.

Also read |Happy Lohri 2023: How to send Lohri stickers on WhatsApp, Instagram

Similarly, you can also download third-party WhatsApp sticker apps from Apple App Store and Google Play Store such as Sticker.ly, Sticker Maker + Stickers, Stickles, and Wsticker for chat apps. These apps are available on both platforms for free and offer an extensive range of stickers, including the one with Valentine’s theme.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
MeitY may soon integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key government schemes
MeitY may soon integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key government schemes

Once you have downloaded Valentine’s day sticker pack, go to the specific WhatsApp chat and just share a sticker from the menu. You can send an individual sticker or can also share multiple Valentine’s day stickers at the same time.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 12:19 IST
Next Story

Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘mil ki dil’ as they hug and kiss at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s reception, fans ask ‘where’s Ranbir Kapoor?’

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close