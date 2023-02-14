WhatsApp introduces new Kept Messages feature, here’s how it works

WhatsApp is one of the few instant messaging applications that has been consistently updating its features to offer the best user experience. As it turns out, developers are now rolling out a new feature ‘Kept Messages’.

According to a new report by WABetaInfo, the Kept Messages feature comes in handy if you want to keep certain messages from disappearing and want them to become visible forever for everyone in a group chat.

If you keep a disappearing message, it will no longer disappear from the chat even after it expires. However, everyone in the group will be able to control these messages and they can be deleted by anyone at any time. The ‘Kept Messages’ section can come in handy if you want to check these messages in the future.

Also Read | 7 WhatsApp chat tips and tricks you may not know about

When the new feature rolls out, WhatsApp will disable the ability to mark messages as starred for disappearing chats as it will be redundant. The developers will also remove the ‘Starred Messages’ section. To find it, simply open a group chat and tap on the group name. Here you will find a section called ‘Kept Messages’, under which all saved messages will appear unless they are deleted by someone.

Currently, the Kept Messages section is only available for select beta testers who are on the latest version of WhatsApp Business (v2.23.4.10), but the messaging platform is rolling out the feature to new users, so it might take a while before the section is visible on your device.

Few days ago, WhatsApp hinted that it was working on a transcription feature that can convert lengthy audio messages into text, added several new features like support for emoji reactions for status, private audience and more.