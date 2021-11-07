WhatsApp could be working on a new Communities feature, report says

WhatsApp is said to be working on a new Communities feature. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the Communities feature on WhatsApp will give admins more power over groups.

This will reportedly include the ability to create groups within groups. The new feature is speculated to grant admins the ability to invite new users via a Community Invite Link and then start messaging other members.

As per the report by WABetaInfo, the chats appear to be end-to-end encrypted.

It seems that a subtle design change will allow users to distinguish Communities from regular group chats. Community icons are expected to be squares with rounded corners as per the report.

As of now, we do not know when the company is planning to launch, the Communities feature on WhatsApp. WhatsApp launching the Community feature may help the company compete with other messaging apps like Telegram and Signal which offer a host of features.

To recall, the possibility of the feature coming to WhatsApp was first spotted by XDA developers in October.

In other news, WhatsApp recently introduced three new features to its web version. The company has confirmed that users will now be able to edit photos on the web version too and preview links as well. WhatsApp Web is also getting a new sticker suggestion feature.

Users will now get access to sticker suggestions when they type a message, which will enable them to find the right sticker for their conversations.

Those who use a sticker during a conversation normally have to go through multiple tabs to find the right sticker, which disrupts the flow. Sometimes one can’t find the sticker easily. The new update will solve this problem.