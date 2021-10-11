WhatsApp is rolling out ‘end-to-end encrypted backup’ feature for its iOS beta app

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature, for its beta app users on iOS as per a report by wabetainfo. The feature will allow users to secure their backup on iCloud and prevent the same from unauthorized access.

If who are someone, you uses a relatively weak password, it is potentially easier for an attacker to log into your Apple ID and steal information. Users can turn on two-factor authentication for added protection in such cases.

Users who use the same password across different apps and services, are more vulnerable to hackers. As per the report, if you activate end-to-end encryption on your backup, attackers will not be able to view your content, because it’s encrypted using a password or a 64-digit encryption key.

This feature has started rolling out for various iOS beta testers for WhatsApp Messenger and Business beta. If you want to check whether this feature has been enabled for your WhatsApp account, you can do the same by visiting WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Chat Backup > End-to-end Encrypted Backup.

It is important to note, that when you enable this feature, you will need to disable “WhatsApp” for your device backup, which is not secured with end-to-end encryption.

To do this, go to iPhone Settings > Your Name > iCloud > Manage Storage > Backup > Disable WhatsApp (please follow exactly this path).

In other news, WhatsApp is developing a “global voice message player,” feature which will allow users to listen to voice messages even after leaving the chats.

As per a report by WabetaInfo, when you play a voice message and exit that chat, it will then be pinned to the top of the main app. WhatsApp will also provide an option to pause and dismiss the voice message at any time.